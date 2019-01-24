Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Russia’s Sberbank, a key shareholder in Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor, plans to sell its stake in the first half of this year, Interfax quoted a Sberbank executive as saying.

** Canadian electric utility Hydro One Ltd and its U.S.-based rival Avista Corp agreed to terminate their merger after failing to receive regulatory backing.

** Japan’s KDDI Corp is considering investing in Kabu.com Securities Co Ltd, two people familiar with the matter said, in what could be the telco’s latest move to expand in finance.

** Alibaba-backed home improvement chain Easyhome will take its new retail arm public via a deal worth up to $5.65 billion with a Chinese state-backed listed retail conglomerate, showed stock exchange statements.

** Amcor Ltd, world’s biggest listed packaging company, pushed the closing date of its takeover of American rival Bemis Co Inc by a quarter, citing regulatory logjam due to the partial U.S. government shutdown.

** Kuehne und Nagel International AG is not seeking a mega-merger with Panalpina, the target of a $4 billion-plus approach from Denmark’s DSV, majority shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne told the Handelszeitung paper.

** BP said it had invested in Chinese start-up PowerShare, which links electric vehicle drivers to charging points and helps power suppliers balance distribution.