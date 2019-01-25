Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Embraer SA has signed the “master transaction agreement” for a tie-up with Boeing Co and called a shareholder assembly for Feb. 26 to approve the partnership, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.

** Evergrande Health Industry Group Ltd will pay 1.06 billion yuan ($156 million) for a majority stake in an automobile battery maker based in China, the firm said on Thursday, as it pieces together its electric vehicle production chain.

** Britain’s competition watchdog said pest control company Rentokil Initial Plc must sell several large supply contracts to satisfy concerns over its merger with washroom services company Cannon Hygiene.

** Mastercard Inc made a 233 million pound ($305 million) bid to take over payments firm Earthport Plc, scuppering rival Visa Inc’s attempts to buy the British company.

** Hungarian Prime Minster Viktor Orban has instructed his cabinet to hold talks with banks that could buy Budapest Bank at a price equal to or above what the state paid for the bank, according to an announcement in the official government gazette. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

