Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Indonesian oil and gas group Medco got an extension to Jan. 31 to make a firm takeover offer for Ophir Energy or walk away, the London-listed company said, adding the parties were discussing a 55 pence per share offer.

** The largest shareholder in Flybe Group Plc is seeking to oust Chairman Simon Laffin and investigate the British regional airline’s cut-price sale to a consortium agreed this month.

** State-owned Saudi Aramco plans to invest up to $1.6 billion for a nearly 20 percent stake in South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank, expanding its foothold in one of its biggest Asian buyers of crude oil.

** Alstom and Siemens have offered new concessions to try to satisfy antitrust demands and get the green light for their plans to create a joint European rail champion, Alstom confirmed.

** Switzerland’s CEVA Logistics spurned another takeover offer, calling a 1.66 billion Swiss franc ($1.67 billion) bid from France’s CMA CGM too low in a move that could slow consolidation of the global shipping industry.