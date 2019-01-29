(Adds Ryanair, Eskom, Covea, Kakao Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir motorway, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank; Updates Illimity)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday:

** A consortium building Turkey’s Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir motorway has started seeking international advisers to value the project ahead of a possible stake sale, Otoyol Investment company said.

** The South African government will soon debate whether to split up state power firm Eskom to make it financially viable, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said.

** Brazil’s secretary of privatization said the government wants state-controlled companies Petroleo Brasileiro SA and banks Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal to sell most of their subsidiaries.

** Irish budget airline Ryanair said it has acquired the remaining quarter of its Austrian unit Laudamotion for an undisclosed price.

** French insurer Covea abandoned plans for a deal with reinsurer Scor, causing Scor’s shares to fall sharply.

** South Korea’s top chat app operator Kakao Corp is reviewing a bid for the holding company that controls South Korean gaming company Nexon, a company spokesman told Reuters.

** Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Union National Bank and Al Hilal Bank said the banks have agreed on a three-way merger, creating the third-largest bank in the United Arab Emirates.

** New Italian bank Illimity is interested in troubled construction group Condotte, Chief Executive Corrado Passera said.

** Irish budget airline Ryanair has acquired the remaining quarter of its unit Laudamotion, the Vienna-based airline said.

** Norwegian Air plans to raise 3 billion Norwegian crowns ($353 million) in a share sale to strengthen its finances, days after British Airways owner IAG ICAG.L ruled out a bid for the loss-making budget airline.

** Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska has reduced his stake in En+ Group to 44.95 percent from around 70 percent, the company said after the United States lifted sanctions on it and some other Russian firms linked to Deripaska.

** Sweden’s Loomis has agreed to buy German cash handling services firm Ziemann Sicherheit Holding at an enterprise value of approximately 160 million euros ($183 million), Loomis said.

** French car parts company Faurecia said it would launch on Jan. 30 its tender offer to buy out Japanese car navigation system maker Clarion as part of its previously announced $1.3 billion takeover of Clarion from Hitachi.

** China’s HBIS Group will buy Tata Steel’s production assets in Southeast Asia, its latest move to expand its overseas steelmaking capacity after an investment in the Philippines in December.

** Two U.S. House panels will hold a joint hearing on Feb. 13 on T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp’s proposed $26 billion merger and its potential impact on consumers.

** State Bank of India, a lender to Jet Airways , is likely to own 15 percent of the cash-strapped carrier after the airline gets consent for a debt to equity swap, TV channels reported citing agencies.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, will sell its anatomical pathology business for $1.14 billion in cash, the company said.

** Sempra Energy plans to sell its South American operations as it increases investments at its dominant North American business, the U.S. utility said.

** Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems said it expects to post an expense of $65-$75 million in the fourth quarter related to its purchase of state-owned rival IMI Systems late last year.

** Chevron Corp has agreed to buy a Texas oil refinery with a troubled past and space to handle a coming flow of shale from its West Texas operations, two sources familiar with negotiations said.