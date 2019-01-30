Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** South Korean shipbuilding giant, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, is interested in buying a stake in cross-town rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, a Hyundai official told Reuters.

** UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier is looking at international M&A and is considering not only France but also England and Spain, the chairman of bank shareholder Cariverona said.

** Siemens is “unlikely” to make a renewed attempt to win European Union approval for its planned merger of rail businesses with Alstom’s should the current attempt fail, Siemens managing board member Roland Busch said.

** German lighting group Osram has bought Britain’s Ring Automotive to gain access to the consumer market for auto accessories.

** Indonesian oil and gas group Medco agreed to buy London-listed Ophir Energy for a sweetened cash bid of $511 million, as it looks to boost its Southeast Asia portfolio and gain access to international assets.

** London Stock Exchange said it would buy a minority stake in Euroclear, Europe’s biggest settlement house for securities, giving it a role in all parts of a transaction from trading to clearing and settlement.

** Bangladesh is seeking expressions of interest to build the country’s first onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, according to a company official and a document posted on the company’s website.

** Japanese city gas supplier Shizuoka Gas Co has signed a binding agreement with China’s Clean Energy to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Shimizu terminal in western Japan, the company said.

** French IT services company Atos SE plans to give investors a special payout in the form of 23.4 percent of shares in its listed payments subsidiary Worldline SA, it said.

** BlackRock has cut its holding in Danske Bank , which is embroiled in a major money laundering scandal, Denmark’s biggest bank said in a statement.

** Nasdaq Inc launched a rival bid for Oslo Bors VPS, setting up a takeover battle with Euronext for the Norwegian stock market operator.

** Video advertising company Taptica International Ltd said it was in advanced talks to take over rival RhythmOne Plc in an all-share deal.

** U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp has bid $5.5-$6 billion in cash and stock to buy Israel’s Mellanox Technologies , Israeli media reported.

** Thai retailer Central Group plans to acquire a stake in Southeast Asian ride-hailing startup Grab for $200 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it would order at least 38 planes worth $4.33 billion from Boeing Co and Airbus, and buy a stake in Philippines Airlines’ parent PAL Holdings Inc to support its Asia growth strategy. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)