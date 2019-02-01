Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Friday:

** Paulson & Co, the hedge fund firm led by billionaire investor John Paulson, has upped its overall interest in Britain’s Premier Foods Plc to 11.9 percent, a regulatory filing showed.

** Jet Airways Ltd has agreed to most conditions set by shareholder Etihad Airways for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden Indian carrier, the Business Standard newspaper said, sending Jet’s shares soaring as much as 18 percent.

** Billionaire Mike Ashley, who controls British sportswear retailer Sports Direct International PLC, agreed to acquire Sofa.com for “a nominal sum”, Sky News reported, ending a battle with ScS Group PLC to buy the maker of handcrafted beds and sofas.

** German scents and flavours maker Symrise AG has moved to expand its pet food business with the agreed purchase of U.S. group ADF/IDF for $900 million, pushing the buyer’s shares to a three-month high.

** Finland’s biggest utility Fortum Oyj said it had raised its stake in German energy company Uniper SE to 49.99 percent, while also reporting a rise in comparable operating profit in the fourth quarter, citing higher electricity prices.

** British energy supplier SSE PLC has agreed to sell nearly half of its stake in the Stronelairg and Dunmaglass wind farms in Scotland to renewables fund Greencoat UK Wind and a UK pension fund for 635 million pounds ($832.17 million).

** Event manager and publisher Informa Plc said it would sell its Life Sciences Media Brands portfolio to MJH Associates for just over $100 million.

** LafargeHolcim Ltd has completed the sale of its Indonesia business in a deal which valued the unit at $1.75 billion, the cement maker said.

** Australian hospital operator Healthscope Ltd said it had recommended a A$4.35 billion ($3.2 billion) takeover offer from Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management Inc, taking its shares to an eight-month high. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)