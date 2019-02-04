Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Monday:

** Danish logistics company DSV’s $4 billion-plus bid for Panalpina WeltTransport Holding AG hit a roadblock when the Swiss freight forwarder’s top shareholder rejected the offer, saying Panalpina should stick to its own “consolidator strategy”.

** Pan-European stock market operator Euronext NV said it may sweeten its offer for Oslo Bors VPS as Nasdaq made a rival bid.

** Nasdaq’s bid for Norwegian stock market operator Oslo Bors VPS is better for the country’s capital market as well as for companies listed on the exchange than the rival offer made by Euronext NV, Oslo Bors CEO said.

** British airline Flybe Group Plc, which is being bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital, said on Sunday it had been approached by Stobart’s former CEO Andrew Tinkler about a possible alternative financing proposal.

** Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is exploring the “full or partial” sale of its Hitachi Kokusai chip equipment unit and has attracted the interest of two Chinese buyers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

** Panalpina Welttransport Holding’s largest shareholder said that it does not support a $4 billion-plus offer from Denmark’s DSV for the Swiss logistics company.

** Shares of Clover Industries Ltd jumped over 20 percent after it announced a 4.8 billion rand ($359 million) buyout offer from a consortium of companies, including Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd and the executive management of Clover.

** Drugmaker Indivior Plc said it is selling its rights related to the opioid addiction treatment drug Sai Bo Song tablet in China to privately-held Zhejiang Pukang Biotechnology Co. Ltd, which focuses on vaccines, for up to $122.5 million.

** Palo Alto Networks Inc is in talks to acquire U.S.-Israeli information security firm Demisto Inc, the Calcalist financial daily reported on its website.

** Mobile video advertising company Taptica International Ltd said it agreed to buy U.S.-focused peer RhythmOne Plc for about 135 million pounds ($176.6 million) in stock as it looks to expand in the United States.

** Activist fund CIAM criticised French reinsurer Scor SE regarding its tactics concerning Covea, which Scor is suing after Covea announced it was dropping plans for a takeover of Scor. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)