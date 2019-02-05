Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** T-Mobile US Inc told the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Monday it would not increase prices for three years, with few exceptions, if it gets approval to buy rival Sprint Corp for $26 billion.

** General Electric Co said on Monday it expects to close the merger of its transportation business with Wabtec Corp on Feb. 25 and set a record date for distribution of shares.

** Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co has sold 34.9 million common equity shares in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a company spokesperson said, and plans to convert 75 million warrants in the U.S chipmaker.

** Telecoms operator VEON Ltd said it intends to offer 5.30 Egyptian pounds ($0.3005) per share for the 42.3 percent of Cairo-listed Global Telecom Holding it does not already own.

** Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s investment group LetterOne said it plans to make a takeover bid for struggling Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia, at a 56 percent premium to the retailer’s share price.

** HMV, the British music retailer that collapsed after Christmas, has been sold to the owner of Canada’s Sunrise Records in a deal that will save 100 stores and 1,487 jobs, its joint administrators said.

** British online supermarket Ocado said investment in its partnership deals would hit short-term profits, while remaining tight-lipped about media reports of tie-up talks with Marks & Spencer.

** European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU executive was not needlessly blocking corporate mergers, a comment seemingly aimed at complaints in France and Germany over its expected rejection of a merger between Siemens’ and Alstom’s rail businesses.

** Germany could take stakes in companies to prevent foreign takeovers in some key technology areas, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said as he outlined a national industrial strategy.