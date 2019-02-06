Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Uniper said on Tuesday it would start fresh talks with its biggest shareholder, Finland’s Fortum , about future cooperation, renewing investor hopes that there could be a full takeover of the German energy group.

** Switzerland’s Sunrise Communications Group AG has confirmed it is in talks over a potential acquisition of broadband provider Liberty Global’s Swiss business UPC Schweiz.

** France will discuss with Germany ways to change European rules on competition, in light of an imminent EU veto on a planned deal between Siemens and Alstom, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

** Societe Generale has agreed to sell its Moldovan unit to Hungary’s OTP Bank, as the French bank continues its retreat from parts of eastern Europe while OTP gradually increases its presence in the region.

** Russia’s anti-monopoly service (FAS) said that various forms of cooperation were still possible with oilfield services giant Schlumberger despite the company’s bid for Eurasia Drilling Company falling apart.

** Czech lender MONETA Money Bank aims to allow its shareholders to participate in a new share issue that is part of its proposed deal to buy rival Air Bank, its chief executive said.

** Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund may consider bidding for a stake of up to 30 percent in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund’s head, Kirill Dmitriev, said.

** Kazakh brokerage First Heartland Securities (FHS) has bought a controlling stake in Tsesnabank, one of the Central Asian nation’s largest lenders, Kazakhstan’s central bank said. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)