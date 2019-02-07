Funds News
February 7, 2019 / 11:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Danish logistics firm DSV is still focused on taking over peer Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG despite a snub of its $4 billion-plus bid from the Swiss company’s top shareholder this week, DSV’s chief executive said.

** French oil and gas major Total S.A. has not made a decision on whether to bid for Dutch energy company Eneco , the company’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

** Shares in South African dairy firm Clover fell 3.7 percent after Brimstone Investment Corporation said it would review its role in a potential buyout of the company.

** Brazilian food processor BRF SA has agreed to sell its units in Europe and Thailand to Tyson Foods, valuing them at $340 million, but postponed a debt reduction, according to a securities filing. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below