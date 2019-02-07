(Adds BB&T, Dell, DNO, Netmarble, Mediobanca, UniCredit, Nissan, SAP; Updates Clover)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1830 GMT on Thursday:

** A more permissive regulatory environment culminated in the biggest bank merger since the 2007-2009 financial crisis, and more deals are likely, analysts and investors said. U.S. regional lender BB&T Corp said it will buy rival SunTrust Banks Inc for about $28 billion in stock.

** Computer maker Dell Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of SecureWorks Corp, a U.S. provider of cyber security services with a market value of close to $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Oil firm DNO is looking to buy more assets after its recent takeover of London-listed Faroe Petroleum to further expand its North Sea presence.

** South Korean gaming firm Netmarble Corp is partnering with Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings to bid for the company that controls South Korea’s Nexon, the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported.

** Italian investment house Mediobanca is ready to sell shares in top insurer Generali to help fund larger-sized acquisitions of banking assets, the bank’s head said.

** Danish logistics firm DSV is still focused on taking over peer Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG despite a snub of its $4 billion-plus bid from the Swiss company’s top shareholder this week, DSV’s chief executive said.

** French oil and gas major Total S.A. has not made a decision on whether to bid for Dutch energy company Eneco , the company’s chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

** South Africa’s Brimstone Investment Corporation said it is reviewing its role in a proposed 4.8 billion rand ($353.38 million) buyout of dairy firm Clover Industries, after opposition from an anti-Israel boycott and divestment group.

** Brazilian food processor BRF SA has agreed to sell its units in Europe and Thailand to Tyson Foods, valuing them at $340 million, but postponed a debt reduction, according to a securities filing.

** The head of UniCredit indicated that a possible acquisition of Carige was not on the cards saying the bank’s plan was based on standalone assumptions when asked about the troubled rival.

** France’s finance ministry denied a report from Japanese news outlet Nikkei that the French government had informed Tokyo it was open to considering reducing Renault’s stake in Nissan Motor.

** German business software group SAP will refrain from major takeover deals until it has retired the debt it took on for its $8 billion acquisition of Qualtrics, the U.S. customer sentiment tracking firm, CEO Bill McDermott said. (Compiled by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)