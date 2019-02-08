Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Newspaper chain MNG Enterprises announced a proxy fight against Gannett Co on Thursday by nominating six directors to its board, days after the USA Today owner rejected MNG’s $1.36 billion buyout offer.

** Italy’s BPER Banca has agreed to buy the banking unit of its top shareholder Unipol for 220 million euros ($249 million) in cash, the two groups said.

** Berlin and Brussels will decide on a potential merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank before the next European Union elections in May, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported, citing an unnamed source.

** Visa Inc sweetened its offer for payment company Earthport Plc to about 247 million pounds ($319.84 million), pushing past rival Mastercard Inc’s earlier bid and setting up a showdown for the assets.

** Britian’s competition watchdog decided against referring the completed deal between CareTech Holdings Plc and Cambian Group for a Phase-2 investigation.

** Royal Dutch Shell bought stakes and options in gas licenses in the southern British North Sea estimated to contain a total of 190 million barrels of oil equivalent from Cluff Natural Resources, Cluff said.

** Oil services firm Aker Solutions is considering whether to make acquisitions to boost its business, Chief Executive Luis Araujo told Reuters.

** Germany’s second largest sugar refiner Nordzucker said it had agreed a deal to purchase a 70 percent shareholding in Australia’s Mackay Sugar Limited.