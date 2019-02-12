(Adds Altria, Red Electrica, T-Mobile US Inc, Virgin Atlantic, Symantec Corp; Updates Pernod Ricard)

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Italian infrastructure group Atlantia said Spanish toll road operator Abertis had agreed to sell its 89.7 percent stake in Hispasat to Red Electrica for 949 million euros ($1.1 billion).

** A group of eight Democratic U.S. senators and independent Senator Bernie Sanders urged the Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to reject a proposed $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp .

** EU antitrust regulators cleared Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Group to acquire joint control over Virgin Atlantic, saying they did not see any competition concerns.

** Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said it acquired Israel’s Luminate Security in an effort to boost its security systems for cloud computing.

** Marlboro maker Altria said it would issue bonds in the United States to help fund its purchase of a stake in fast-growing e-cigarette company Juul, a day after announcing a similar move in the European bond market.

** Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is acquiring Ellie Mae Inc for $3.7 billion, the mortgage software company said.

** Pernod Ricard will embrace change and continue “constructive” talks with activist investor Elliott Management, CEO Alexandre Ricard said while dismissing speculation that the company could become a takeover target.

** German conglomerate JAB Holding Co laid out plans on Tuesday to increase its stake in Coty Inc to 60 percent, offering to buy out some of the cosmetics maker’s minority shareholders after a 50 percent slump in its value in the past year.

** German wholesaler Metro said it expected non-binding offers to be made soon for its loss-making Real hypermarkets chain, with a binding offer to come six to eight weeks later.

** Indian conglomerate Lohia Group said it acquired Israel’s Light & Strong Ltd, a maker of carbon fibre and glass fibre composite components for the aerospace and defence sector.

** ERGO Group, part of German reinsurer Munich Re , is selling its non-life insurance business in Russia, the company said, becoming the latest Western company to reduce its presence in the Russian market.

** Japan’s KDDI Corp said it would spend $800 million to buy a minority stake in Kabu.com Securities Co Ltd in the telco’s latest move to expand in finance.

** Samsung Heavy Industries turned down an offer to take over rival shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, the top shareholder of Daewoo said.

** Activist hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management has written a letter to U.S. communications infrastructure provider Zayo Group Holdings Inc urging it to explore a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Amazon.com Inc said it has signed an agreement to buy eero, a startup company that makes home routers, to help customers better connect smart home devices.