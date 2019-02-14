Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Kinnevik is spending 900 million Swedish crowns ($97 million) to buy a 38 percent stake in MatHem, an online domestic grocery retailer that it sees benefiting from more Swedes shopping online for food items, the investment company said.

** Chinese consumer finance giant Ant Financial has agreed to acquire UK-based currency exchange WorldFirst, an Ant Financial spokeswoman said.

** Norwegian oil industry-focused investment firm Aker still sees mergers and acquisitions opportunities for its oil service firms, including Aker Solutions, its chief executive said.

** Scandal-hit British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings has been bought out of administration by its management with help from Los Angeles-based investment management firm Causeway Capital, the Financial Times reported.

** Danish hearing aid maker Widex expects its merger with Germany’s Sivantos to complete next month after getting European approval, creating the third-largest player in the industry.

** Activist investor Elliott said it has proposed a “superior” alternative to shareholders in EDP-Energias de Portugal than a bid for the Portuguese company by China Three Gorges, including raising 7.6 billion euros ($8.6 billion) from asset sales.

** French media conglomerate Vivendi will finalise the purchase of an initial 20 percent stake in the television subscription arm of Indonesia’s Media Nusantara Citra (MNC) in March, a senior MNC executive said.

** Italy’s Salini Impregilo has offered to invest 225 million euros ($254 million) to rescue troubled rival construction group Astaldi, the company said.

** French supermarket retailer Casino, which has been divesting assets to trim debts, said it had agreed to sell its contract catering business ‘R2C’ to Compass.

** Oslo-listed fish farmer Salmar has raised its stake in Iceland’s largest salmon producer, Arnarlax, to 54.2 percent from about 42 percent and plans to bid for the rest of the company, the Norwegian company said.

** Several international companies are considering buying a stake in Woodside Petroleum’s Scarborough gas project off Western Australia, Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)