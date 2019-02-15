Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc said it has decided against selling Ambrosia rice pudding and custards brand to cut debt of over 500 million pounds ($645 million), citing a tough business climate that could have dented the deal value.

** The board of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has given its approval for the Italian state lender to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to 10 percent in the next 12 months, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Collapsed UK cafe operator Patisserie Holdings said that it had sold its Baker & Spice business to rival chain Department of Coffee & Social Affairs for 2.5 million pounds ($3.20 million), a day after the company sealed deals for its other two main businesses.

** French supermarket retailer Casino, which has been divesting assets to cut debts, said it had agreed to sell some stores to rivals Lidl and Leclerc for a total of 42 million euros ($47.4 million).

** German internet portal Scout24 said it will pursue a takeover offer by a consortium of finance investors Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone.

** A unit of Norwegian investment firm Kistefos launched an all-cash bid for broadband service provider NextGenTel Holding , valuing the takeover target at 326 million Norwegian crowns ($37.64 million), the companies said.

** Kuwait-based Agility Group is talking to Panalpina over a tie-up that complicates Danish rival DSV’s $4 billion bid for the Swiss logistics group that is being fought by Panalpina’s biggest shareholder.

** Japan Exchange Group Inc (JPX), owner of Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange Inc have decided to merge, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on Thursday, as Japan pushes to create an all-in-one bourse.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn plans to push management of casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp to sell the company after it received at least two offers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people it said were familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)