Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1110 GMT on Tuesday:

** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International announced a takeover bid for troubled German clothing retailer Tom Tailor, further expanding its reach into Europe’s fashion sector.

** South Africa’s state-owned defense group Denel could sell stakes in some divisions as part of a new strategy to return to profitability within two years, its chief executive said.

** Japan’s JERA Co, a fuel trading joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, said it and TEPCO Power Grid will invest up to 25 million pounds ($32 million) in Zenobe Energy, a UK-based battery storage firm.

** UK’s takeover panel said that plastics maker Berry Global Group now has until March 13 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for British packager RPC Group .

** Sistema has agreed to sell 51 percent of real estate company Lider-Invest to homebuilder Etalon, the Russian conglomerate said.

** Student-loan servicer Navient Corp has rejected a $3.2 billion takeover bid from two investors as it believes the offer undervalues the company.

** ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s biggest steelmaker, has bid 48 billion rupees ($673 million) to acquire Essar’s 1200 megawatt power plant in central India, one of the most prized assets in the debt-ridden group’s power portfolio.

** Britain’s competition watchdog said on Monday it was considering whether the completed acquisition of British outsourcing firm Mitie Group’s pest control business by Rentokil Initial could result in a substantial lessening of competition.

** French energy major Total said it had acquired unlisted plastics recycling company Synova for an undisclosed amount, in a move that expands Total’s plastics recycling business and helps to curb plastics waste.

** Valve maker Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc said it had started exclusive talks to buy Thermocoax Developpement, a French insulation products maker, for 158 million euros ($178.7 million) to grow in Europe and the United States.

** Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC said on Monday it would buy Serbian biscuit and confectionary maker Bambi for an enterprise value of 260 million euros ($294 million) from private equity investor Mid Europa Partners.

** Buyout group Triton has emerged as the leading bidder for reusable plastic container firm IFCO Systems put on the block by Australian pallets and container firm Brambles, people close to the matter said.

** Malaysia’s Axiata Group, the largest shareholder in Singapore mobile operator M1 Ltd, has accepted a bid from Singapore investors that valued M1 at S$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion). (Compiled by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)