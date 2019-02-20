Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Britain’s competition regulator has dealt a potentially fatal blow to Sainsbury’s planned $9.5 billion takeover of Walmart’s Asda, saying the supermarket groups are unlikely to be able to address its “extensive” concerns about the deal.

** DP World has bought back British ferry and shipping freight operator P&O Ferries for 322 million pounds ($421 million), more than a decade after it sold it.

** Bank Audi SAE has begun due diligence on buying National Bank of Greece’s branches in Egypt, a banker involved in the process said.

** Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), the stock exchange operator in the Asian financial hub, has agreed to buy a majority stake in a Chinese financial technology firm’s unit to bolster the markets’ technological capabilities.

** Israel’s state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and businessman Avihai Stolero signed a deal to buy unmanned aerial vehicle maker Aeronautics for 850 million shekels ($235 million) in cash, according to a regulatory filing.

** The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has given Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care AG and U.S. home dialysis equipment maker NxStage Medical Inc antitrust approval for their merger, the agency said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)