Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** The Croatian government launched a bid to find a strategic partner for national flag carrier Croatia Airlines , needed to expand its flight network, secure a capital boost and renew the fleet.

** Millicom International Cellular, a cable and mobile operator in Latin America and Africa, said it bought the mobile telecommunications assets of Spain’s Telefonica in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua for $1.65 billion.

** French investment firm Wendel SE said it would sell about 40 percent of its equity stake in security services company Allied Universal to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) at an enterprise value of more than $7 billion.

** German utility RWE will win unconditional EU antitrust approval to buy the renewables businesses of E.ON and Innogy in a deal that will reshape the German energy market, people familiar with the matter said.

** South Korean tech firms Netmarble and Kakao as well as private equity fund MBK Partners submitted initial bids for acquiring NXC Corp, which controls gaming firm Nexon, the Seoul Economic Daily said.

** European Jewellery brand APM Monaco is looking for a buyer and a deal could potentially fetch close to $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italy’s biggest regional utility A2A is interested in buying assets put up for sale by smaller peer Ascopiave, the A2A chairman said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)