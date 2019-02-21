Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Millicom International Cellular, a cable and mobile operator in Latin America and Africa, said it bought the mobile telecommunications assets of Spain’s Telefonica in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua for $1.65 billion.

** French investment firm Wendel SE said it would sell about 40 percent of its equity stake in security services company Allied Universal to Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) at an enterprise value of more than $7 billion.

** EU antitrust regulators are likely to approve without conditions German utility RWE’s acquisition of the renewable businesses of E.ON and Innogy, people familiar with the matter said.

** South Korean tech firms Netmarble and Kakao as well as U.S. private equity firms Blackstone and Bain Capital submitted initial bids for control of gaming firm Nexon, the Korea Economic Daily said.

** European Jewellery brand APM Monaco is looking for a buyer and a deal could potentially fetch close to $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is interested in buying assets put up for sale by smaller peer Ascopiave, the A2A chairman said.