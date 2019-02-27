Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Amazon.com Inc, Comcast Corp and Electronic Arts Inc submitted initial bids for the holding firm of South Korea’s biggest gaming firm Nexon , Maeil Business Newspaper said, citing investment banking sources.

** German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen is considering a takeover of U.S. rival Wabco, a person close to the matter said, confirming a report by newspaper Handelsblatt.

** German drugs and lab supplies maker Merck KGaA offered $5.9 billion, including debt, for Versum Materials, in a cash deal that tops an offer from U.S. rival Entegris, as both seek to boost their electrochemicals operations.

** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc beefed up its gene therapies portfolio through the purchase of its partner Myonexus Therapeutics Inc and reported positive data for a genetic disorder therapy from the privately held company, sending its shares up 9 percent.

** Walt Disney Co <DIS.N >accepted a demand by Brazil’s antitrust regulator CADE that it sell local rights for the Fox Sports channel to win approval of its takeover of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the regulator said.

** Canada’s Cogeco Communications Inc said it would sell its cloud services unit, Cogeco Peer 1, to investment firm Digital Colony in a deal valued at C$720 million ($548.74 million).

** South African insurer Liberty Holdings has agreed to sell its technology platform, which supports its short-term insurance business, to Standard Bank Group Ltd for 145 million rand ($10.45 million).

** U.S. investor Cerberus, a major shareholder in both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, is open to a merger between Germany’s two biggest lenders, a person familiar with the matter said, raising the chances of a tie-up.

** Delek Group said it signed a non-binding deal to sell its 30 percent stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings for 1.6 billion shekels ($442 million) to private equity firms Centerbridge Partners and Gallatin Point Capital.

** Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data firm, said that it had agreed with rival ClearScore to abandon their proposed merger, after Britain’s competition watchdog indicated that it may block the deal.

** Shares in Air France-KLM fell sharply as the Dutch government amassed a 14 percent stake in the airline to counter French influence, in a surprise move highlighting tensions over the company’s strategic direction.

** Japanese flour maker Nisshin Seifun said it would buy Australia’s Allied Mills from private equity firm Pacific Equity Partners for A$574 million ($412 million), in its latest step overseas to offset a shrinking local market.

** Australian rural services firm Ruralco Holdings Ltd backed a $337 million takeover bid by Canada’s Nutrien Ltd, the latest potential tie-up in a sector consolidating in the face of severe drought. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)