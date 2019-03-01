March 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Electronic materials maker Versum Materials Inc formally rejected a $5.9 billion unsolicited cash offer from Merck KGaA, saying it was committed to the agreed merger with U.S. rival Entegris.

** The sovereign wealth fund of Qatar is seeking a stake of at least 5 percent in Deutsche Bank, a German magazine reported.

** Italian confectioner Ferrero and two other bidders are left in the race to buy Arnott’s biscuits and other international assets put on sale by Campbell Soup, the Australian Financial Review reported.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg has bought a minority stake in Chinese micro brewery Jing-A, the company said.

** India’s Tata Motors Ltd denied media reports that it was exploring options for its ailing luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc.

** Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has agreed to buy the aviation financing business of Germany’s DZ Bank as it expands further into the sector and becomes more international.

** Macquarie has emerged as the leading bidder for Bayer’s 60 percent stake in chemical park operator Currenta, which the German drugmaker has put on the block to reduce its debt pile, people close to the matter said.

** Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co is exploring the sale of its over-the-counter drugs (OTC) business and has hired JPMorgan to advise on the potential deal, several people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** U.S. industrial conglomerate Eaton Corp Plc said it would spin-off its lighting business unit, which makes LED lighting and controls, with sales of about $1.7 billion in 2018. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)