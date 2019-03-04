March 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Newmont Mining Corp rejected rival Barrick Gold Corp’s $18 billion buyout offer, but proposed a joint venture in Nevada instead, a deal worth billions that would create a major operator in the largest U.S. gold-producing region.

** German chemicals group Evonik has agreed the key terms of a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) sale of its methacrylates plastics unit to buyout group Advent a year after its decision to shed the business.

** Britain’s Findel rejected a takeover approach from the country’s largest sport goods retailer Sports Direct , saying the bid significantly undervalued the online retail and education business.

** Norwegian exchange operator Oslo Bors has recommended that its shareholders accept a sweetened buyout offer made by U.S.-based Nasdaq Inc, and reject a bid from Euronext.

** Cision Ltd, the owner of PR Newswire and provider of software for public relations professionals, is holding discussions with private equity firms about a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said.

** OCI has received takeover interest in its methanol group assets, the Dutch chemicals company said.

** Nord Pool will evaluate strategic alternatives for its commercial power exchange business and has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken as an advisor, the company said.

** Energias de Portugal, one of Europe’s major electricity operators, made a strategic investment in U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity company Sepio Systems.

** Edizione, the holding company of Italy’s Benetton family, has increased its stake in Generali to just over 4 pct, two sources close to the matter said, adding Edizione aimed to increase its shareholding to 5 percent over time.

** Piraeus Bank concluded the sale of its Albanian subsidiary Tirana Bank to Balfin and Komercijana Banka, boosting its core equity capital, Greece’s largest lender said.

** Biogen Inc said it will buy Nightstar Therapeutics Plc for about $800 million in cash as the company looks to tap into a potentially lucrative gene therapy market.

** Norway’s BW Offshore is considering whether to buy Brazil’s Maromba oilfield from Petroleo Brasileiro (Petrobras) and Chevron, for an undisclosed price, the Oslo-listed company said.

** Julius Baer has acquired an additional 30 percent in Mexican wealth manager NSC Asesores, the Swiss private bank said, taking its overall stake to 70 percent.

** Chinese tech giant Tencent and South Korea’s biggest chat operator Kakao Corp are among five bidders shortlisted to buy South Korean gaming firm Nexon , the Korea Economic Daily newspaper reported.

** Australian agribusiness company Graincorp Ltd said it had entered an agreement to sell its Australian bulk liquid terminals business to ANZ Terminals for an enterprise value of A$350 million ($248.89 million), as part of an ongoing portfolio review.

** Swiss logistics company Panalpina’s board is speaking with DSV A/S after the Danish freight forwarder increased its takeover offer to $4.3 billion last month, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

** Zomato Media Pvt Ltd will sell its UAE food delivery business to Germany’s Delivery Hero Group for about $172 million, Zomato’s second-largest shareholder Info Edge (India) Ltd said. (Compiled by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)