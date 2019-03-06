March 6 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1200 GMT on Wednesday: ** Provident Financial Plc stood its ground against a hostile 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion) takeover bid by smaller rival Non Standard Finance Plc , saying it will focus on growing its banking business. ** Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne (L1) investment fund has received strong signals of support for its plan to take over struggling Spanish supermarket group DIA, L1’s managing partner said. ** China’s Benxi Steel Group will not merge with its regional rival Ansteel Group, the chairman of Benxi Steel told Reuters, putting paid to long-running talk of a potential merger. ** DS Smith Plc has agreed to sell its plastics division to private equity firm Olympus Partners as the packaging company looks to focus on fibre and corrugated products, it said. ** Sweden’s Assa Abloy AB, the world’s biggest lockmaker, said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy an additional 54 percent in Swiss entrance systems firm Agta Record AG for 502 million euros ($567.26 million). ** Oil and gas producer SOCO International Plc said that it would not make an offer for Ophir Energy Plc after an original all-share proposal was rejected by Ophir in January. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)