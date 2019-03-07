March 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** The U.S. Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday approved the acquisition of MB Financial Inc by Fifth Third Bancorp .

** General Electric Co is exploring a sale of its 50 percent stake in a renewable energy joint venture with Italy’s Enel SpA, the latest deal GE CEO Lawrence Culp is pursuing to pay down debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** German fintech Raisin, which is backed by Paypal , is buying Frankfurt-based MHB Bank as it seeks to expand business of offering deposit services to retail customers, Raisin’s chief executive told Reuters.

** Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, is in talks to sell about 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in unlikely-to-pay property loans to a unit of U.S. fund Davidson Kempner, a source familiar with the matter said.

** Electricity and gas utility company National Grid Plc said it agreed to buy U.S-based utility-scale wind and solar energy developer Geronimo Energy for at least $100 million.

** Chip designer Dialog Semiconductor said it would acquire Silicon Motion’s mobile communications business for $45 million in cash, expanding its presence in the market for low-power connected devices.

** Buyout firm Apollo Global Management LLC has agreed to acquire Direct ChassisLink Inc, the largest chassis rental and leasing company in the United States, for about $2.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Spanish blood products company Grifols said it has signed a strategic alliance with Shanghai RAAS as it looks to increase its sales of plasma-derived products in China. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)