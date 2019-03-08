March 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Barrick Gold Corp is having “constructive” talks with rival Newmont Mining Corp about a possible joint venture in Nevada, Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow told the CNBC television network.

** Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank’s chief executives have resumed talks over a potential merger, Focus magazine reported.

** Nicaraguan lawmakers voted to authorize a $23 million government purchase of Bancorp, a financial institution that has been sanctioned by the United States for its links to Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA.

** British packaging company RPC Group has agreed to a higher takeover offer from plastics maker Berry Global Group Inc worth 3.34 billion pounds ($4.37 billion), and has ditched a lower bid from Apollo Global Management LLC.

** Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance Plc said that it was still looking to buy and transform Provident Financial Plc, even after its bigger rival rejected its unsolicited 1.3 billion pound takeover offer.

** German industrial gases group Linde has agreed to sell its South Korean subsidiary to local private equity firm IMM for 1.3 trillion won ($1.15 billion), two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.