March 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1110 GMT on Monday:

** The management board of Deutsche Bank has agreed to hold talks with rival Commerzbank on the feasibility of a merger, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Chipmaker Nvidia Corp is nearing a deal to acquire peer Mellanox Technologies Ltd for more than $7 billion in cash, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd has the firepower for more acquisitions, its chief executive said, after the company announced a deal to buy a copper and gold mine in Canada for $806.5 million.

** U.S. construction and building materials supplier GCP Applied Technologies Inc is nearing a deal over the composition of its board with activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, people familiar with the matter said.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will take a 14 percent stake in STO Express Co Ltd through a $693 million deal, the e-commerce giant’s fourth significant investment in a Chinese courier company.

** Canadian IT consultancy CGI Inc. said it had made a 4.32 billion Swedish crown ($459 million) cash offer for Swedish peer Acando.

** U.S. private equity fund Advent has decided for the moment not to go ahead with its takeover bid for Italian credit data provider Cerved after news of its offer was leaked to the market, Cerved said in a statement.

** Online mortgage bank Charter Court Financial Services and OneSavings Bank are in advanced talks to create one of Britain’s biggest specialist lenders, marking a major step toward consolidation in the challenger banking market.

** French carmaker Renault said that it was in talks with its Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi Motor over a new alliance body for the three companies. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)