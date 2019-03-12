Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 12, 2019 / 11:32 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

2 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Tuesday:

** Australian real estate developer Dexus said that together with an associate property fund it will buy for A$800 million ($565.28 million) the remaining half of Sydney’s MLC Centre that it does not already own.

** Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it is buying a subsidiary of Biogen Inc for around $890 million to bolster its healthcare business.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings agreed to buy about 30 percent of Denmark’s Haldor Topsoe A/S, the companies said, in a transaction that a source said values the engineering firm at around $1.5 billion.

** India’s Bharti Infratel Ltd said mobile carrier and its majority shareholder Bharti Airtel Ltd will lower its direct stake in the telecom tower company by more than a half.

** Intellectual property services provider IPH Ltd offered to buy smaller rival Xenith Ip Group for about A$174.8 million ($123.64 million).

** Spain’s Enagas will pay, as part of a consortium deal, $590 million for a 10.93 percent indirect ownership interest in U.S. energy infrastructure company Tallgrass Energy (TGE), the company said in a statement. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)

