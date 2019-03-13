March 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Wednesday:

** Australian pharmacy operator Sigma Healthcare Ltd’s board rejected a A$727 million ($514.5 million) takeover bid from Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (API) , saying it was not in the best interests of shareholders.

** U.S. lawmakers questioning the chief executives of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp over their planned merger sparred with each other over T-Mobile’s executives staying at President Donald Trump’s hotel where they spent $195,000 while in Washington.

** Mexico’s telecoms regulator said it had approved the Walt Disney Co’s $71 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s film and television assets, subject to conditions, including the sale of Fox Sports channels.

** The Benjamin de Rothschild family plans to take Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A. private as it consolidates its banking activity and makes the group its operative holding company, the group said.