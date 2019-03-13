(Adds Brookfield Asset Management)

March 13 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brookfield Asset Management Inc said it will buy most of Oaktree Capital Management in a roughly $4.8 billion deal, creating an alternative-asset manager that will challenge the likes of industry giant Blackstone Group .

** Delta Air Lines and easyJet have set strict conditions for investing in Alitalia that could jeopardise a government-led plan to rescue the troubled Italian airline, a source close to the matter said.

** Greece’s Public Power Corp (PPC) relaunched the sale of three coal-fired power plants on Friday with a March 15 deadline for expressions of interest, after a previous tender last month failed to attract any satisfactory bids.

** Australian pharmacy operator Sigma Healthcare Ltd’s board rejected a A$727 million ($514.5 million) takeover bid from Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (API) , saying it was not in the best interests of shareholders.

** U.S. lawmakers questioning the chief executives of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp over their planned merger sparred with each other over T-Mobile’s executives staying at President Donald Trump’s hotel where they spent $195,000 while in Washington.

** Mexico’s telecoms regulator said it had approved the Walt Disney Co’s $71 billion purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s film and television assets, subject to conditions, including the sale of Fox Sports channels.

** The Benjamin de Rothschild family plans to take Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A. private as it consolidates its banking activity and makes the group its operative holding company, the group said.