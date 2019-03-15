March 15 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Friday:

** A U.S. judge who has been asked to sign off on a government agreement that allowed CVS Health Corp to buy health insurer Aetna ordered a hearing for April 5.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve said it will hold two public hearings related to BB&T Corp’s proposal to acquire SunTrust Banks Inc.

** Retailer Rent-A-Center Inc was within its rights to back out of a $1.36 billion merger deal with private equity firm Vintage Capital Management last year, a Delaware state court ruled Thursday.

** Italian handbag maker Furla plans to stay solo and carry on as a family-run business despite Italian and foreign bidders knocking on its door, its chairwoman and top shareholder told Reuters.

** Kenya’s Commercial Bank of Africa said its shareholders had accepted a share swap with NIC Group, paving the way for the first major merger in the sector since interest rate caps were imposed in 2016.

** Trading house Itochu Corp said it has amassed a 40 percent stake in sportswear maker Descente Ltd, setting the stage for a rare hostile takeover in Japan’s consensus-driven market.

** Blackstone Group said it had agreed to buy Japanese drug maker Ayumi Pharmaceutical Corp, a deal one person said was worth around $1 billion.