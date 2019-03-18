March 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Italian oil services company Saipem Spa is trying to lure big U.S. rivals into joint ventures but has so far failed to secure deals for stakes in drilling operations valued at up to 1.5 billion euros, six sources told Reuters.

** Macquarie Group Ltd’s asset management business said it agreed to sell its 36 percent stake in Brussels Airport Co to a consortium of Queensland Investment Corp, Swiss Life , and APG Asset Management, MIRA said.

** The German insurer Allianz is investigating combining its asset management business with DWS, which is mostly owned by Deutsche Bank, Bloomberg reported.

** Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank confirmed they were in talks about a merger, prompting labour union concerns about possible job losses and questions from analysts about the merits of a combination.

** U.S. casino operators Eldorado Resorts Inc and Caesars Entertainment Corp are in the early stages of exploring a merger, people familiar with the matter said.

** Principal Financial Group Inc is in advanced talks to acquire Wells Fargo & Co’s retirement plan services business, in a deal that could exceed $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. fintech group Fidelity National Information Services Inc has agreed to buy payment processor Worldpay Inc for about $35 billion, in the biggest deal to date in the booming payments industry.

** JD Sports Fashion Plc agreed to buy smaller rival Footasylum Plc in a deal valued at up to 90.1 million pounds ($119.63 million), nearly a month after the company raised its stake in the youth footwear and clothes seller.

** The newly appointed chief executive officer of Walmart Inc’s Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu denied the business was up for sale, following reports last year that the U.S. retail giant was looking for a buyer.

** Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd will spend up to 70 billion rupees ($1.02 billion) in a hostile bid to buy IT services company Mindtree Ltd, the Times of India reported, citing sources directly involved in the matter.

** Flush with cash after selling its cards business, Swiss exchange operator SIX is on the hunt for takeovers, it said while reporting a sharp jump in 2018 profit. (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)