March 20 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. supermarket chain Kroger Co said it would sell its Turkey Hill business to an affiliate of private equity firm Peak Rock Capital.

** Helsinki-headquartered Invesdor has agreed to buy Austrian peer Finnest in an all-share deal, hoping the acquisition will spark further consolidation in the fragmented European crowdfunding market.

** Administrative services provider McMillan Shakespeare Ltd called off its A$911 million ($645.7 million) takeover of peer Eclipx Group following a dismal trading update from Eclipx.

** Chinese technology company Tencent Holdings Ltd is considering a bid for part of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd’s stake in beauty and health retailer A.S. Watson, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** Small Australian copper producer Aeris Resources Ltd said it had offered to buy global trader and miner Glencore’s CSA copper mine in the state of New South Wales for $575 million.

** Shareholders in Spain’s DIA are due to choose between two competing rescue plans for the faltering supermarket chain in a vote which could decide whether Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s investment fund proceeds with a takeover bid.

** French investment group Eurazeo has sold its entire stake in Italian luxury clothes company Moncler for around 445 million euros ($505 million). (Compiled by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru)