March 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) has entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong-based insurer FWD Group for the sale of its life insurance business, nearly two years after previous talks broke off.

** Smiths Group Plc plans to list its healthcare business, which makes respiratory devices and catheters, as it focuses on industrial technology services.

** Plastics maker Berry Global Group Inc ruled out further sweetening of its 3.34 billion pound ($4.39 billion) bid for British packaging company RPC Group RPC.L, calling the offer final.

** Daimler has asked Goldman Sachs to help it explore increasing its stake in Chinese carmaker BAIC Motor Corp , its main China joint venture partner, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Struggling British department store group Debenhams warned that its shareholders could be wiped out as a result of some of the restructuring options it is considering.

** China’s major automobile and internet companies, including Chongqing Changan Automobile, Alibaba and Tencent, are setting up a 9.76 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) joint venture to invest in ride-sharing industry, Chongqing Changan Automobile said.

** U.S.-based investment firm Fir Tree Partners said it has raised its stake in Japan’s Kyushu Railway Co to 6.1 percent and urged the railway operator to boost its share price through buybacks and add outside directors.

** The Bulgarian competition regulator gave a green light to Advance Media Group to acquire the Balkan country’s leading commercial media company Nova Broadcasting from Swedish entertainment company MTG.

** Elior, Europe’s third-largest catering group, said on Friday that the strategic review of its concessions catering arm known as ‘Areas’ should be completed in the coming weeks.

** Low-cost carrier WOW Air has restarted talks with rival Icelandair after negotiations with another investor failed, the two Icelandic airlines said late on Thursday. (Compiled by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)