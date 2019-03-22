(Adds Fincantieri, Flacks; Updates Uniper, TMK, BlackRock, Avon)

March 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Russian steel pipe maker TMK said it had agreed to sell its U.S. subsidiary IPSCO Tubulars to pipe producer Tenaris, which has production facilities in the United States and several other countries, for $1.2 billion.

** German energy group Uniper has agreed to sell its stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy to Australian fund First State Investments for about 400 million euros ($452 million), it said.

** BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest asset manager, said it would buy French investment software provider eFront from private equity firm Bridgepoint and eFront employees for $1.3 billion in cash.

** Flacks Group said it would not make an offer for Laura Ashley Holdings, nearly a month after the British fashion retailer dismissed an unsolicited takeover offer from the investment firm.

** Italy’s government has approached Fincantieri over the possibility of the state-controlled shipbuilder taking part in the rescue of flagship carrier Alitalia, two sources close to the matter said.

** Thailand’s Siam Commercial Bank Pcl (SCB) has entered into exclusive talks with Hong Kong-based insurer FWD Group for the sale of its life insurance business, nearly two years after previous talks broke off.

** Plastics maker Berry Global Group Inc ruled out further sweetening of its 3.34 billion pound ($4.39 billion) bid for British packaging company RPC Group, calling the offer final.

** Daimler has asked Goldman Sachs to help it explore increasing its stake in Chinese carmaker BAIC Motor Corp , its main China joint venture partner, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Struggling British department store group Debenhams said its shareholders could be wiped out as a result of some of the restructuring options it is considering and rebuffed a bid by Sports Direct to buy its Danish business.

** China’s major automobile and internet companies, including Chongqing Changan Automobile, Alibaba and Tencent, are setting up a 9.76 billion yuan ($1.46 billion) joint venture to invest in ride-sharing industry, Chongqing Changan Automobile said.

** U.S.-based investment firm Fir Tree Partners said it has raised its stake in Japan’s Kyushu Railway Co to 6.1 percent and urged the railway operator to boost its share price through buybacks and add outside directors.

** The Bulgarian competition regulator gave a green light to Advance Media Group to acquire the Balkan country’s leading commercial media company Nova Broadcasting from Swedish entertainment company MTG.

** Elior, Europe’s third-largest catering group, said that the strategic review of its concessions catering arm known as ‘Areas’ should be completed in the coming weeks.

** Low-cost carrier WOW Air has restarted talks with rival Icelandair after negotiations with another investor failed, the two Icelandic airlines said late on Thursday.

** The aim of a potential merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank should not be to create a large investment bank because that “will not work”, a major shareholder in both banks said.

** Brazilian cosmetics maker Natura Cosmeticos SA disclosed in a securities filing that it was in deal talks with Avon Products Inc but offered no details.

** British supermarkets Sainsbury’s SBRY.L and Asda said they were willing to sell 125-150 stores to get their proposed merger past the regulator - a number well short of what the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said it is looking for.