March 25 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** A private equity-led consortium agreed to buy Inmarsat Plc for about $3.4 billion in cash after the British satellite operator last year rebuffed a slightly lower bid from U.S. rival EchoStar.

** Shuaa Capital and Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) have mandated UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co as advisers on a potential merger between the United Arab Emirates investment firms, an ADFG spokesman said.

** Majestic Wine Plc said it would sell assets, close stores and review its dividend as part of a wider plan to invest more and focus on its online Naked Wines business.

** Dutch food ingredients company Corbion said it plans to acquire Granotec do Brazil for $45 million, in a bid to boost further its expansion in food ingredients in Latin America.

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, the world’s largest maker of scientific instruments, said on Sunday it has agreed to buy Brammer Bio in a roughly $1.7 billion cash deal.

** Uber Technologies Inc is set to offer over $3 billion to buy Dubai-based rival Careem Networks FZ, Reuters reported on Sunday citing sources familiar with the matter. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)