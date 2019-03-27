March 27 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Global energy trader Mercuria Energy Group will be able to acquire bankrupt Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc in the coming week after a court approved the plan, Aegean said.

** Greece has set an April 3 deadline for shortlisted investors to submit binding bids for a majority stake in its biggest oil refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, two sources close to the sale said.

** Sports Direct, the British sportswear firm controlled by Mike Ashley, said it is considering an offer for Debenhams which values the ailing department store group at 61.4 million pounds ($80.9 million).

** Cathay Pacific Airways said it had agreed to buy Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd from cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group for HK$4.93 billion ($628 million), giving it a foothold in the fast-growing budget travel market.

** France’s Renault SA intends to restart merger talks with Japan’s Nissan Motor Co Ltd within 12 months, after which it will set sight on a bid to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, the Financial Times reported.

** Troubled South African retailer Steinhoff said it had raised 4.8 billion rand ($332 million) from the sale of its 26 percent stake in KAP Industrial to pay off debt and shore up its finances, sending its shares higher.

** Telenor has sold 100 million shares in Veon for net proceeds of $213 million as it continues a gradual exit from its Netherlands-based telecoms peer, the Norwegian company said.

** Qatari energy investment company Nebras Power is considering selling its stake in PT Paiton Energy, one of Indonesia’s largest independent power producers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** Australia-based global real estate investment manager Cromwell Property Group confirmed it has approached London-listed RDI Reit PLC about a possible takeover offer as part of its efforts to expand in the UK and Europe.

** Australia’s Lynas Corp Ltd said it would not engage with conglomerate Wesfarmers on its “highly conditional” $1.1 billion takeover approach for the only proven producer of rare earth elements outside China.

** U.S. health insurer Centene Corp is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc, according to two people familiar with the matter.

** German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Tuesday rejected accusations that he was pressuring Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to merge, adding that the government was in talks with the country's two largest lenders so it could intervene if needed.