March 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:

** Japan Exchange Group (JPX), owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, said it would take over the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) to create an all-in-one bourse that would attract more international traders and investors.

** Private equity houses Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone launched a tender to buy Scout24, saying they supported acquisitions by the German cars-to-property classifieds group to expand the business.

** Debenhams’ bondholders have agreed to change the terms of some of their bonds, moving the ailing British department store group closer to a refinancing deal that could thwart a bid from Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct and wipe out shareholders.

** Steinhoff has sold a majority stake in its South African auto dealerships unit, it said, days after selling its stake in a local industrial group to shore up its finances following a devastating accounting fraud.

** Infosys Ltd, India’s second-biggest IT services company, said it would buy a 75 percent stake in ABN AMRO Group NV’s mortgage administration services unit for 127.5 million euros ($143.5 million).

** Singapore Technologies Engineering will buy Belgium-based satellite equipment maker Newtec Group NV for 250 million euros ($281.2 million).

** Nissan Motor Co CEO Hiroto Saikawa said he was not aware of discussions about the possibility that its French partner Renault SA was considering a bid for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)