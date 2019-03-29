Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 29, 2019 / 9:56 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Some 43 percent of Germans are against a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, a survey showed, while only 17 percent are in favour.

** Kirkbi, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Enerparc Inc., a U.S. affiliate of German solar developer, Enerparc AG.

** Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd remains keen on buyout talks with rare earths miner Lynas Corp Ltd, the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate said, despite its A$1.4 billion ($992 million) approach being rejected earlier this week.

** South Korean auto parts maker Myoungshin plans to buy General Motors’ car factory in the southwestern city of Gunsan for 113 billion won ($99.5 million), Myoungshin’s parent firm said in a regulatory filing. (Compiled by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below