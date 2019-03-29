March 29 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:

** Some 43 percent of Germans are against a merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, a survey showed, while only 17 percent are in favour.

** Kirkbi, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, said it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Enerparc Inc., a U.S. affiliate of German solar developer, Enerparc AG.

** Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd remains keen on buyout talks with rare earths miner Lynas Corp Ltd, the retail-to-chemicals conglomerate said, despite its A$1.4 billion ($992 million) approach being rejected earlier this week.

South Korean auto parts maker Myoungshin plans to buy General Motors' car factory in the southwestern city of Gunsan for 113 billion won ($99.5 million), Myoungshin's parent firm said in a regulatory filing.