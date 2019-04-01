April 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** Swiss logistics group Panalpina has bowed to an increased 4.6 billion Swiss francs ($4.6 billion) bid from Danish rival DSV, ending more than two months of a takeover battle designed to build scale in the consolidating transport sector.

** Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd formally took over its smaller peer Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, cementing its position as the country’s No. 2 refiner as the sector consolidates to cope with falling national oil consumption.

** Novartis said it had agreed to pay $310 million upfront, with the possibility for more later, for some research assets of Boston-based inflammation specialist IFM Therapeutics as the Swiss drugmaker expands its immunology pipeline.

** Austrian building materials firm Wienerberger, the world’s biggest brickmaker, has agreed to buy British roofing company Building Product Design Group for an undisclosed amount, Wienerberger said.

** French advertising group Publicis is in talks to buy Alliance Data System’s Epsilon marketing unit, which some media reports have valued at around $5 billion. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)