April 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Tuesday:

** Energy distributor UGI Corp said on Tuesday it will buy the nearly 75 percent it does not own in retail propane marketer AmeriGas Partners L.P. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.44 billion.

** Exxon Mobil Corp recently held talks on the sale of a suite of oil and gas fields in Nigeria as the company focuses on new developments in U.S. shale and Guyana, industry and banking sources told Reuters.

** Italy’s Acea SpA is not involved in any merger talks with other utilities at the moment and will assess the situation regarding power group Sorgenia SpA’s planned asset sale, Chief Executive Officer Stefano Donnarumma said.

** Asset sales offered by Thyssenkrupp AG and Tata Steel Ltd to get antitrust approval for a planned joint venture will not jeopardise targeted synergies for the combined entity, a person familiar with the matter said.

** British sub-prime lender Provident Financial PLC stood its ground against a hostile bid by smaller rival Non-Standard Finance PLC, raising new concerns about the strategic, operational and financial merits of the offer.

** Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) is set to take over Shuaa Capital PSC in a reverse merger, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners has agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in French aeronautics company Latecoere SA for around $106.8 million, as activist funds continue to flex their muscles.

** French aerospace and defence electronics group Thales SA said it had completed its previously announced 4.8 billion euros ($5.4 billion) takeover of chipmaker Gemalto, boosting Thales’ presence in the booming security services market.

** Shares in Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd rose on Tuesday after Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov agreed to buy a 42 percent stake in the company at a premium to the market price.

** Australian cobalt developer Jervois Mining Ltd said it would buy out Canada-based Ecobalt Solutions Inc , for C$57.6 million ($43.29 million), to expand its geographical footprint into the United States.

** DowDuPont Inc said on Monday it had completed the spin-off of its materials science division as part of a plan to split the chemical producer into three separate units.