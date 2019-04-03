April 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1230 GMT on Wednesday:

** Malaysia will sell a superyacht allegedly bought with stolen funds from state fund 1MDB to casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd for $126 million, in the first major asset sale by Kuala Lumpur to recover billions lost from the fund.

** Saudi Arabia’s AlRajhi Holding Group and Dubai’s Al Ghurair have teamed up in a consortium to bid for Saudi Arabian state grain buyer SAGO’s flour mills, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** A specialist fund run by BlackRock could be given extra time to bid for troubled Italian lender Carige, three sources familiar with the matter said.

** Commerzbank’s executive board is due to decide on April 9 whether to intensify merger talks with Deutsche Bank or back away from a deal, German business weekly Wirtschaftswoche said.

** Shares in French construction materials company St Gobain rose, which traders and fund managers attributed to media reports of a possible sale of an asset to a Chinese company.

** Dubai’s Emirates NBD said it will buy Turkey’s Denizbank from Russia’s Sberbank at a roughly 20 percent discount to a previously agreed price, after a steep fall in the Turkish lira.

** Roche Holding said its effort to expand in gene therapy via the $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics remained on track despite failing to get enough votes to clinch the deal and as U.S. regulators continued scrutinizing it. (Compiled by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)