April 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:

** Israel’s Bank Hapoalim has taken a further step in the planned flotation of its Isracard credit card unit by selling a 58.25 percent stake to institutional investors ahead of the planned sale next week to the general public.

** Water treatment company Hyflux said that a lifeline deal with its prospective Indonesian investor had been terminated, throwing the beleaguered Singaporean firm’s debt restructuring plans into doubt.

** The Saft subsidiary of French energy group Total has struck a new deal to expand its presence in China in the fast growing market for batteries, energy storage and electric vehicles.

** Australian takeover target GrainCorp Ltd said it plans to separate in two, spinning off and listing its global malting unit and restructuring its grain business, whose earnings have been hit by drought.

** Deutsche Bank came under increased pressure to move forward on a tie-up with Commerzbank after Italy’s UniCredit was named as a potential alternative bidder for the German lender.

** UK’s competition watchdog said it was considering assessing Visa Inc’s planned takeover of payments firm Earthport Plc to see if the deal would result in less competition.

** Ireland’s largest newspaper group, Independent News & Media, said that it had received an approach in relation to a possible offer for the company.

** German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has picked Deutsche Bank and Citi as advisors on its potential sale or stock market flotation of British unit Arriva , people close to the matter said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)