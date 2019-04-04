(Adds Newmont Mining Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Oando, At Home Group, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Deutsche Bank)

April 4 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Goldcorp shareholders approved Newmont Mining Corp’s $10 billion takeover offer, removing one of the last remaining hurdles to create the world’s largest gold producer.

** The European Central Bank will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds before it gives the go-ahead for a merger with a state-backed rival, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** At Home Group Inc, a U.S. home décor retail chain, is exploring options that include a sale of itself, as the poor performance of its stock has turned it into an acquisition target, people familiar with the matter said.

** Israel’s Bank Hapoalim has taken a further step in the planned flotation of its Isracard credit card unit by selling a 58.25 percent stake to institutional investors ahead of the planned sale next week to the general public.

** Water treatment company Hyflux said that a lifeline deal with its prospective Indonesian investor had been terminated, throwing the beleaguered Singaporean firm’s debt restructuring plans into doubt.

** The Saft subsidiary of French energy group Total has struck a new deal to expand its presence in China in the fast growing market for batteries, energy storage and electric vehicles.

** Australian takeover target GrainCorp Ltd said it plans to separate in two, spinning off and listing its global malting unit and restructuring its grain business, whose earnings have been hit by drought.

** Deutsche Bank came under increased pressure to move forward on a tie-up with Commerzbank after Italy’s UniCredit was named as a potential alternative bidder for the German lender.

** UK’s competition watchdog said it was considering assessing Visa Inc’s planned takeover of payments firm Earthport Plc to see if the deal would result in less competition.

** Ireland’s largest newspaper group, Independent News & Media, said that it had received an approach in relation to a possible offer for the company.

** German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has picked Deutsche Bank and Citi as advisors on its potential sale or stock market flotation of British unit Arriva , people close to the matter said.

** Nigerian oil company Oando said it had sold its 25 percent stake in local gas and power company Axxela to majority investor Helios Investment partners for $41.5 million as it works on cutting its debt.

** Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has invited Brazilian pharmaceutical companies and financial investors to bid for its business in Latin America, three people with knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu and Soundarya J in Bengaluru)