April 5 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Australia’s Woodside Petroleum has signed a Heads of Agreement (HOA) to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to China’s ENN Group for 10 years from 2025, both companies said.

** Aussie car dealer AP Eagers Ltd made an all-stock offer to buy smaller rival Automotive Holdings Group Ltd that valued the latter at A$635.3 million ($451.83 million), sending Automotive’s shares nearly 17 percent higher.

** Japan’s Tokyo Gas Co Ltd said it has signed a heads of agreement (HOA) with Shell Eastern Trading for 500,000 tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 10 years from April 2020.

** German energy group Uniper said it was selling its remaining stake in peer Eneva, ending an unsuccessful foray into the Brazilian market that was made by its former parent E.ON.

** Swiss investors EOS Holding and Primeo Energie are jointly buying French group EDF’s 25 percent stake in utility Alpiq Holding for 489 million Swiss francs ($489 million), or 70 francs per share, the companies said.

** Russian grocery chain Magnit has made a $1.78 billion bid approach to smaller competitor Lenta, topping a rival offer from Russian steel magnate Alexey Mordashov.

** The European Central Bank will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds before it gives the go-ahead for a merger with a state-backed rival, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. (Compiled by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru)