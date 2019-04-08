April 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point LLC is building a stake in Sony Corp to push for changes that include shedding some businesses, the second time in six years it has targeted the Japanese electronics maker, people familiar with the matter said.

** Nestle S.A. will buy a minority stake in Independent Vetcare Group International from EQT as part of an information-sharing tie-up between Nestle Purina PetCare and Europe’s largest veterinary services firm, Nestle and EQT said.

** Shareholders of Invest Bank will meet this week to approve a government bailout of the lender in a move that sources said could set the stage for another bank merger in the United Arab Emirates.

** Private equity firm Great Hill Partners said it has acquired Gizmodo Media Group (GMG) and The Onion from Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc for an undisclosed amount.

** Merck KGaA won the backing of Versum Materials Inc’s board for a sweetened $6.5 billion takeover proposal, overturning an agreed merger with rival Entegris as it bets on a recovery in electronic materials markets.

** Japan’s Tokyo Gas Co Ltd said it has agreed to buy for an undisclosed sum a 50 percent stake in Engie’s renewable company in Mexico that owns and operates six solar and wind power projects.

** Israeli businessman Gad Zeevi has offered to buy a controlling stake in the parent company of Bezeq Israel Telecom , according to a regulatory filing.

** EU antitrust regulators fined U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co 52 million euros ($58.4 million) for providing misleading information in its takeover of Danish rotor blade maker LM Wind two years ago.

** Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest sharia-compliant bank, is in talks with shareholders of unlisted Dubai-based Noor Bank over a possible acquisition of the lender, three sources said.

** A consortium led by French utility Engie has won a bid for Petrobras’ TAG pipeline arm with an $8.6 billion offer, in a deal that boosts Engie’s presence in the fast-growing Brazilian market and helps Petrobras cut debts.

** French renewable independent power producer (IPP) Total Eren said that it had concluded the acquisition of NovEnergia, a southern European power firm, after the approval of all stakeholders and clearance from Portuguese regulators.

** Stock market operators Euronext and Nasdaq , both vying for the control of Norway’s Oslo Bors , have been deemed fit and proper owners by the Norwegian financial supervisory authority, the finance ministry said.

** U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group has agreed to buy between 30 and 40 percent of Spanish energy company Cepsa from Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, valuing the stake at as much as $4.8 billion.

** Britain’s Competition Markets Authority said it had cleared German utility RWE’s purchase of rival E.ON’s renewables business and nuclear electricity generation assets.

** European bank supervisors have demanded a detailed roadmap outlining the pace and scale of staff cuts in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank as they explore a merger, German daily Handelsblatt said citing a person familiar with the matter.

** Prospective bidders of struggling Jet Airways Ltd need to settle the airline’s existing debt as part of any deal to buy a stake in the carrier, its consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) said in a statement.

** OUE Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust said it would buy OUE Hospitality Trust in a cash-and-stock deal worth S$1.37 billion ($1.01 billion), creating one of Singapore’s largest REITs.

** Capitol Investment Corp IV, the fourth “blank-check” acquisition company formed by investor Mark Ein, is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in NESCO LLC, valuing the aerial lifts and cranes rental company at $1.1 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Italy’s third biggest lender, Banco BPM, could be interested in tie-ups with banks close to its home turf in the north of the country, its CEO said on Saturday in comments that appeared to play down a possible deal with Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

** New suitors may emerge for Australian rare-earths processing company Lynas Corp, which may lose the operating license for its processing plant in Malaysia, the country’s prime minister said on Friday.