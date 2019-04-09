Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
April 9 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** World No. 2 casino operator Wynn Resorts made a A$10 billion ($7.1 billion) takeover approach for Australia’s Crown Resorts, the target company said, hoping to expand its geographic reach as it faces growth hurdles in Asia.

** Buyout group Apollo is preparing French glass bottle maker Verallia for a stock market listing later this year, in what could become one of the largest French initial public offerings of the year, people close to the matter said.

** Norwegian mobile operator Telenor will enter the Finnish telecoms market after agreeing to buy a controlling stake in the country’s third largest mobile firm DNA.

** Japan’s JERA, the world’s top buyer of liquefied natural gas, said it had signed an agreement with a Mitsubishi Corp unit to buy up to 16 cargoes, or 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), of LNG from the LNG Canada project. (Compiled by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

