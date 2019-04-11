(Adds ADP, Total SA, ADP, Aramco Trading; Updates Shell)

April 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 13:30 GMT on Thursday:

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca will announce the acquisition of a 66 percent stake in French merchant bank Messier Maris & Associes as it seeks to expand into private banking, a source close to the situation said.

** The United States is scrutinizing state-owned Qatar Airways’ acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Air Italy, which has been flying to U.S. destinations since June in a move seen by U.S. lawmakers as flouting a deal not to add new flights to the domestic market.

** Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it had acquired Canvas Technology, a robotics startup in Boulder, Colorado, that has built autonomous carts that can move goods around warehouses.

** The owner of the National Enquirer said it was considering selling the tabloid, which has admitted to paying hush money to help U.S. President Donald Trump get elected and been accused of attempting to blackmail Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

** U.S. cybersecurity firm Cofense Inc said that buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management is seeking to sell its stake in the company following a year-long probe by U.S. national security regulators.

** German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG said that it is in “concrete negotiations” with data provider Refinitiv about the potential acquisition of certain foreign exchange business units.

** Italy top insurer Generali will invest 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in the first fund of a new asset manager, the company said.

** Royal Dutch Shell agreed to sell its 22.45 percent stake in the Caesar Tonga field in the Gulf of Mexico for $965 million in cash to a subsidiary of Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group.

** U.S. stock market operator Nasdaq Inc said it has increased its stake in Norway’s Oslo Bors VPS with a purchase of 844,071 shares in the Norwegian bourse.

** Poland’s PKN Orlen submitted an offer to provide financing for troubled newspaper distributor Ruch, with the intention of taking it over, the state-run oil firm’s chief executive said.

** French lawmakers adopted a government bill aimed at kick-starting a wave of privatizations, including a sale of the state’s stake in airports group ADP, to raise cash for a new innovation fund.

** French energy giant Total has merged its Direct Energie and Total Spring retail subsidiaries to become France’s biggest alternative electricity supplier, as it takes on former monopolies EDF and Engie.

** China’s ENN Ecological Holdings Co said it would scrap a deal to buy Toshiba’s U.S. liquefied natural gas business due to a failure to obtain approvals from shareholders and a U.S. panel that monitors foreign investments.

** Aramco Trading, a subsidary of Saudi Aramco, has signed an agreement for the supply of Arabian Crude Oil to Poland’s leading refiner, PKN Orlen, in exchange for a similar volume of high sulfur fuel oil from the refiner. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)