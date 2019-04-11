April 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:30 GMT on Thursday:

** Italian investment bank Mediobanca will announce the acquisition of a 66 percent stake in French merchant bank Messier Maris & Associes as it seeks to expand into private banking, a source close to the situation said.

** The United States is scrutinizing state-owned Qatar Airways’ acquisition of a 49 percent stake in Air Italy, which has been flying to U.S. destinations since June in a move seen by U.S. lawmakers as flouting a deal not to add new flights to the domestic market.

** Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday said it had acquired Canvas Technology, a robotics startup in Boulder, Colorado, that has built autonomous carts that can move goods around warehouses.

** The owner of the National Enquirer said on Wednesday it was considering selling the tabloid, which has admitted to paying hush money to help U.S. President Donald Trump get elected and been accused of attempting to blackmail Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

** U.S. cybersecurity firm Cofense Inc said on Wednesday that buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management is seeking to sell its stake in the company following a year-long probe by U.S. national security regulators.

** German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE said that it is in “concrete negotiations” with data provider Refinitiv about the potential acquisition of certain foreign exchange business units.

** Italy top insurer Generali will invest 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) in the first fund of a new asset manager, the company said.

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in the Caesar-Tonga field in the Gulf of Mexico for $965 million in cash to a subsidiary of Israel’s energy conglomerate Delek Group.

** U.S. stock market operator Nasdaq Inc said it has increased its stake in Norway’s Oslo Bors VPS with a purchase of 844,071 shares in the Norwegian bourse.

** Poland’s PKN Orlen submitted an offer to provide financing for troubled newspaper distributor Ruch, with the intention of taking it over, the state-run oil firm’s chief executive said.

