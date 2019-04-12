April 12 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:00 GMT on Friday:

** Toshiba Corp shares fell by the most in two months after an agreement to offload its U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) business collapsed, a blow for the Japanese company which has been shedding assets to turn around its business.

** French food group Danone said it had signed a definitive agreement for the sale of Earthbound Farms, its U.S. organic salad business, to California-based Taylor Farms.

** Apple Inc supplier Japan Display Inc said it has signed a long-awaited deal under which it will receive a 232 billion yen ($2.1 billion) bailout that will give a Chinese-Taiwanese group a near-majority stake in the firm.

** Santander made an offer to take full control of its business in Mexico via a deal worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.93 billion) to take advantage of higher returns available from Latin America.

** Unilever, said it had agreed to buy Procter & Gamble’s PG.N Fluocaril and Parogencyl toothpaste brands for an undisclosed price, expanding its presence in oral care.

** Russian mid-sized food retailer O’Key said that Russia’s largest lender Sberbank had expressed interest in its hypermarket business.

** U.S. buyout firm Lone Star has emerged as the frontrunner to buy the German building materials business of France’s Saint-Gobain in a deal valued at up to 400 million euros ($450 million), four sources familiar with the matter said.

** Irish building materials group CRH has hired Bank of America to launch the sale of its European distribution business in a deal valuing the unit at about 2 billion euros ($2.25 billion) including debt, sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)